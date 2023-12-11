Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,260 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 49.0% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $222,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.2 %

CPB opened at $43.00 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.