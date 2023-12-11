Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.