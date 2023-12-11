166,766 Shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cellebrite DI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 294,778 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,233,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

