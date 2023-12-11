Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 165 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 68.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.95.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $123.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

