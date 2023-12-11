Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $84.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

