Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.