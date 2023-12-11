Brasada Capital Management LP Has $2.58 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $105.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

