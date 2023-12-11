The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 227,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $11,265,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 338.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 tech outperformers adored by analysts
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- High short interest stocks: this popular trend is re-emerging
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Boeing glides past series of setbacks on new flight path
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.