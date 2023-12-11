Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 184.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,423 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $147.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

