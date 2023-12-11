Banco Santander S.A. Buys 69,601 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 554.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,601 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.24.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.