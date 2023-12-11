Banco Santander S.A. Has $17.84 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $224.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.