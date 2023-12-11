iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Lifted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,142 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $115.09 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

