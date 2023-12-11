iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Balentine LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Balentine LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $91,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $142.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

