iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 686.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052,361 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Balentine LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $158,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

