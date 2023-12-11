674,000 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,435,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.73% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $161.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.84. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $162.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

