XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Position Decreased by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. XPEL comprises about 1.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $54,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,545,000 after purchasing an additional 311,957 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in XPEL by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

