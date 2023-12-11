Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

