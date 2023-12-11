Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 2,784 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.