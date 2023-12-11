Bridger Management LLC Acquires 261,300 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bridger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 8.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $15,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO opened at $7.83 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.