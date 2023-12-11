Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,673 shares during the period. Kanzhun comprises about 35.4% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.43% of Kanzhun worth $137,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Trading Down 0.3 %

Kanzhun stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

