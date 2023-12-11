BROOKFIELD Corp ON Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,179 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

