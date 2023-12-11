BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $45.29 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,373 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.63% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $45,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

