BROOKFIELD Corp ON Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,763 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $25,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,653,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $84,199,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,187,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after acquiring an additional 223,918 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

