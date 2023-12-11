Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036,458 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.13% of Ameren worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 0.9 %

AEE stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

View Our Latest Report on AEE

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.