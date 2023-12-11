BROOKFIELD Corp ON Purchases 15,853 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $945.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $946.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $938.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

