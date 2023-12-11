Bridger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 4.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.1 %

Biogen stock opened at $239.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.50. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.26.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

