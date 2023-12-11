Bridger Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 241,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,464,000. Catalent accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Catalent by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

