Bridger Management LLC Cuts Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Bridger Management LLC decreased its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the period. Docebo makes up 1.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.43% of Docebo worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Docebo by 166.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 65,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Docebo Price Performance

DCBO stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,155.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.