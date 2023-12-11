55,100 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000. Crown accounts for about 1.6% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

