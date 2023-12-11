Brasada Capital Management LP Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FC. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 48.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 133,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,758 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 21.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE FC opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $536.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.