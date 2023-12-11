Brasada Capital Management LP Has $4.96 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,642 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,628 shares of company stock valued at $20,070,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $54.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

