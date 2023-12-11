Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 592 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

