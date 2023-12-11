Brasada Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $147.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

