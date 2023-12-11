The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,791 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.