Bridger Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Knife River accounts for 1.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.12% of Knife River at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Knife River Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KNF stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

