Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 1.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 44.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REXR opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 144.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

