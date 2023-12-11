Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,680 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

NYSE:ARE opened at $119.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

