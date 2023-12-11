Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 1,998 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

