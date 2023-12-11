Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Get Avantor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Avantor by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,538,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,746,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Avantor by 11.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.