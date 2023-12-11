Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 879 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,019 shares of company stock worth $33,246,669. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $244.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.59.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

