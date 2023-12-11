BROOKFIELD Corp ON Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,004 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $30,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $132.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

