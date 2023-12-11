BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $35.06 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,317 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $35,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,825. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.3 %

AMH opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.