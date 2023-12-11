BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $38.40 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,239 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 1.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $38,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $892,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,411. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.38 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

