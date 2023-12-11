BROOKFIELD Corp ON Purchases 211,109 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211,109 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $39,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.