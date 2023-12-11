Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $285.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.57.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

