Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

NYSE NAPA opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. Analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

