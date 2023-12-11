Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,503 shares of company stock worth $11,548,396 in the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

