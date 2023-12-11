Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after acquiring an additional 490,623 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 433,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $187.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

