Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 3,782 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $176.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

