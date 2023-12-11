Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 8,852 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $238,167. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

